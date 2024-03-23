Minecraft Dungeons 2-Player Format Now Available

One of the new models shown at the recent Amusement Expo was Minecraft Dungeons Arcade from Raw Thrills, which is now available in a 2-player version.

Originally released as a 4-player unit back in 2021, the game used one of the biggest licenses in the world and brought collectible cards with it, much to the delight of players and operators who saw them coming back for more. (There are now 98 cards for players to collect.)

Now operators have something else to rejoice in – a smaller cabinet and the smaller price that comes along with it. The new cabinet features a 42” LCD screen and eye-catching LEDs.

Click here to see our Spotlight Feature on the game from the June 2021 issue of RePlay.