Military-Themed FEC Opening on Veterans Day

Canteen Golf & Billiards is currently under construction in Clinton Township, Mich. The military-themed FEC is expected to open on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, according to WDIV.

On the golf side of things, the business will have 12 TrackMan golf simulators; on the billiards side, they’ll have AR pool from IQ Reality – the second location in the country to feature their technology.

An all-you-can-eat buffet will also be available. President and CEO Bert Copple, an Army veteran, said the goal of the facility is to honor veterans and active-duty military members. Learn more at www.canteengolf.com.