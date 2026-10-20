Mike Tipton Joins A&A as Director of Sales

A&A Global recently appointed Mike Tipton as their director of sales. He’ll work alongside A&A’s vice president of sales Gerry Clothier to “strengthen customer relationships, expand sales opportunities and support the company’s continued growth in the amusement industry.”

Tipton brings more than seven years of experience in the redemption and amusement industry, previously serving as COO of Redemption Plus. Most recently, he provided sales and marketing consulting services to business in the Kansas City area.

“I am looking forward to being back with my people,” Tipton said. “My peers and customers in the FEC space are some of the best folks I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I’ve watched A&A build a great team and am excited to join them and help continue that growth.”

You can see him in the company’s booth S3412 at IAAPA Expo or email him at [email protected].