Mike Dean Launches New Company

After more than 20 years in the amusement industry, Mike Dean is back with a company of his own – Vision Amusements & Entertainment.

“I’m excited to be back and building something of my own,” Dean said. “This industry has been a big part of my life for more than 20 years. Starting Vision gives me the opportunity to bring my experience and ideas together and build a company around quality games, personal service and strong relationships.”

He said Vision’s lineup will emphasize “family-friendly games with straightforward gameplay, strong visual appeal and repeat-play value.” Dean plans to combine original product development with games from select manufacturing partners.

“I see an opportunity to offer games that players enjoy, and operators feel confident investing in,” he added. “I want customers to know who they’re working with and feel comfortable picking up the phone. Being accessible, following through and supporting the product will be central to how Vision operates. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with customers and suppliers and showing everyone what we’re working on.”

He can be reached on Facebook or via email at [email protected]. He’ll also be down in Orlando for the IAAPA show.