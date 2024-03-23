Mike Betti Joins H. Betti

H. Betti Industries announced that Mike Betti has joined the company as senior vice president of revenue. He brings nearly 30 years of experience in the consumer video game industry with roles in game production, product strategy, sales and management.

“Mike’s extensive experience will be a tremendous addition to our senior executive team,” said Bob Geschine, president of H. Betti Industries. “Mike will focus on enhancing our product portfolio and commercial positioning while broadening our market presence.”

Previously, Betti served as CEO of the Catalis Group’s service companies. Prior to that, he had his own game production company and held management roles at Ubisoft and PlayStation.