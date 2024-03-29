Mike Abecassis Gives Keynote at Innovation Summit

Mike Abecassis, the CEO of GameTime, gave the opening keynote address at the Self-Service Innovation Summit in Miami, Fla., in December. A video of his presentation was recently made available on YouTube (you can click here to watch).

The session was called “Migrating to Self-Service: A Roadmap for Success.” The Self-Service Innovation Summit focuses on “the changing landscape of vending, kiosks and mobile.”

The event is scheduled to be held this year in Tampa, Fla., from Dec. 9-11. Learn more at www.selfserviceinnovation.com.