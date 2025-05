A new go-kart track – Midwest Super Speedway – has opened in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, next to Badger State Brewing Company.

According to WLUK, the indoor, high-speed electric karts go up to 45 miles per hour.

On Saturday, May 31, Midwest Super Speedway will have their official ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony, which will have some food trucks and special deals.

Learn more at www.midwestsuperspeedway.com.