Midwest Gaming Classic Begins Today in Milwaukee

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Midwest Gaming Classic is expecting more than 35,000 attendees this weekend in Milwaukee. The event, which started in 2001 as a basement meetup for Atari fans, will feature more than 10,000 playable games across 350,000 sq. ft. at the Baird Center from April 24-26.

“This has always been about bringing people together,” said co-founder Dan Loosen. “You play a game next to someone and share that experience. That’s what keeps people coming back.”

The event has video games of all kinds, pinball machines, board games and more.

Visit www.midwestgamingclassic.com to learn more.