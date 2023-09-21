Midtown Manhattan Gets Fancy New Entertainment

Opened Sept. 20 in New York City is the sports bar and entertainment center T-Squared Social, owned by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake.

According to CBS Sports, the venue features golf simulators, duckpin bowling, darts, and lots of TVs for sports viewing. In fact, they claim to have the city’s largest flat-screen television at 217” in size.

There’s also a gastropub with various high-end burgers and similar fare. Woods is also a part owner of the mini-golf concept PopStroke. (For his part, Timberlake is also an investor in TGL, the indoor golf league founded by Woods and fellow golfer Rory McIlroy.)

The famous pair has partnered with 8AM Golf to bring the facility to Manhattan. Learn more at: www.tsquaredsocial.com.