Mick White Joins St. Louis Game Co.

Industry veteran Mick White has joined St. Louis Game Company, sister company to S&B Candy & Toy, as a senior sales representative.

White brings with him more than 40 years of experience in the amusement business, most recently with Valley-Dynamo.

“We’re thrilled to have Mick join our team, as he has such a fantastic reputation in our amusement industry,” said Brian Riggles, owner and founder of S&B Candy & Toy and St. Louis Game Company.

Stop by Amusement Expo booth #2467 to say hello and welcome Mick to the company.