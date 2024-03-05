Michigan’s Adventure Opening May 24 for Season

The Muskegon theme park Michigan’s Adventure is set to open May 24 for the 2024 season and its WildWater Adventure Waterpark will open June 8. There will be two season passes to choose from starting at $22 per month.

According to WOOD, this fall will feature the return of Tricks and Treats, where families can enjoy Halloween-themed activities.

“We are excited to announce our 2024 special events,” said vice president and general manager Camille Jourden-Mark. “Building family memories at Michigan’s Adventure is a Michigan tradition and just one of the many ways we deliver on our purpose of making people happy.”

Learn more at www.miadventure.com.