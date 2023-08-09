Michigan State Association Annual Meeting at Bavarian Inn

The Michigan Coin Machine Operators Assn. held their annual meeting on Aug. 8 at Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn Lodge with more than 30 members in attendance and six vendors on site. The organization welcomed AMOA president Luke Adams to speak and also heard from Stern Pinball’s Evan Kirby.

Bavarian Inn’s amusement and gaming manager Tim Acord reported that Adams discussed that ATM issues on the state and national level were being addressed and that AMOA works to try and keep the industry in a favorable light. He went on to talk about the technical offerings that AMOA has. Adams has personally sent eight of Pioneer Vending’s techs to the tech school, which he said provides not only great educational tools but also networking opportunities.

Kirby mainly spoke about how operators can look for untapped locations for pinball and how Stern has focused on partnerships with micro-breweries.

“Of course, he also spoke on the awesomeness of pinball and how Stern looks forward to releasing three cornerstone pinballs per year as pinball sales are at record highs,” Acord said. “Upon taking questions, it was readily apparent he was well experienced in the industry and had a passion for it. However, to the chagrin of the membership, he did not give us an exclusive on Stern’s next title release.”

Then, following some world-famous Bavarian Inn Lodge chicken, MCMOA president Scott Bright called the meeting to order. All officers were re-elected and Acord mentioned it was “business as usual and mostly talk of redemption law and pool, dart and pinball tournaments.”