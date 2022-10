Scott Bright, owner of Grand Traverse Vending and other pinball-focused routes in Michigan, was recently featured on WCMU’s Destination Michigan program.

“Ever since he was a young boy, he’s played the silver ball. From Traverse City down to Brighton, he’s probably played them all,” Destination Michigan wrote on their Facebook page. Sure, ‘Pinhead’ Scott Bright plays a mean pinball; but he also refurbishes, maintains and collects pinball machines.”

Bright’s episode aired Sept. 29.