Michigan Pinball State Championship Feb. 13-15

Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City will play host to the Michigan Pinball State Championship, which will run from Feb. 13-15.

Featuring more than 40 pinball machines and arcade games, the three-day competition will feature a classics tournament, the main event with various divisions, and a doubles tournament.

“Pinheads from across the state – this is your weekend,” said Right Brain Brewery. “Come compete, spectate or just fall in love with pinball all over again. Valentine’s Day weekend just became a statewide pinball pilgrimage.”