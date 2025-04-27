Michigan Fun Center Gets Revamped

A family entertainment center in Comstock Park, Michigan, recently underwent several changes amid a rebrand.

GameTime Fun Park, formerly known as AJ’s Family Fun Center, reopened in April with one large go-kart course made by merging existing tracks together.

“We’re so excited to tie in GameTime Fun Park with the ballpark experience for groups and private events,” says Dan Morrison, vice president of sales for the West Michigan Whitecaps Minor League Baseball Team. “If you’ve got a group coming to a ballgame, what better place to meet beforehand than a go-kart track? … Then, take the quick walk across the parking lot to enjoy a thrilling Whitecaps game.”

Click here to learn more about GameTime Fun Park — which also offers batting cages, bumper boats and arcade games.