Michigan Entertainment Centers Sue Governor for Longtime Shutdown

Five Michigan entertainment facilities have sued the state and are demanding compensation for the losses they suffered while forced to close under Covid-19 health orders. The plaintiffs include four bowling facilities and a roller-skating center.

According to MLive, attorney David Kallman filed the lawsuit in federal court this week after a press conference hosted on top of the bowling lanes at Royal Scot Golf & Bowl in Lansing (one of the plaintiffs). Kallman has represented multiple groups fighting Michigan restrictions, including successfully representing a barber.

“If the governor and state is going to take the position that they can take our clients’ property … they’re required to pay just compensation,” he said. The lawsuit doesn’t say how much money the businesses are suing for, but it’s reportedly in the seven figures.

Other plaintiffs include Roll Haven Skating Center in Flint; Spartan West Bowling Center/Beamers Restaurant in Ludington; Fremont Lanes in Fremont; and Spectrum Lanes & Woody’s Press Box in Wyoming.

The Independent Bowling & Entertainment Centers Assn. hired Kallman on behalf of their five members. “It is long past time to allow all businesses to safely open and serve their clients and the public,” said IBECA executive director Scott Bennett. “Our members deserve fair and just compensation from the state of Michigan.