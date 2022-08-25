Michigan Coin-Op Meets

The Michigan Coin Machine Operators Assn. had a good turnout for their annual meeting on Aug. 9, reports Tim Acord, amusement and gaming manager for the hosting Bavarian Inn Lodge.

AMOA President Tim Zahn was on hand to give an update on the national organization’s end. The main topic was Michigan’s SB1065, redemption law legislation that was recently voted out of committee to the Senate floor.

“This bill is for nudge-style and video slot machines with an element of skill being clearly defined in redemption law so there are no gray areas,” Acord explained. “Certain Michigan agencies were saying that the machines currently are illegal. Most considered them legal with current redemption law as long as cash was not being utilized. As far as the writer and MCMOA know, there have been no seizures of machines utilizing the proper gift cards.”

At the meeting, MCMOA also nominated a new board member – Marty Turner of Shaffer Distributing, who has previous experience working in the vending side of the industry.