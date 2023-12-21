Michigan Brewery Adds Retro Arcade to Offering

Broad Leaf Westside, a brewery in Grand Rapids, Mich., has transformed a part of its dining room into a retro arcade with 15-20 games.

According to MLive, the games include NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat and Guitar Hero, among others. Owners Kris and Jason Spaulding opened nearby Brewery Vivant in 2010, Broad Leaf Local Beer in 2019 and the latest Broad Leaf (Westside) in 2022.

The “underground arcade” addition to the Westside brewery was done to “provide something fun and different from what other nearby bars and restaurants offer.”

Visit www.broadleafbeer.com/westside to learn more.