Michigan Bowling Reopens, Guidelines Set at 25% Capacity

Bowling alleys, roller rinks, fitness centers and more have been allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, according to WWMT. The reopened venues must also follow other guidelines like social distancing, mandated facial coverings, regular disinfecting and more.

“It is critical for businesses reopening their doors to take every precaution to protect the health and safety of their workers, customers and our communities,” said Sean Egan, director of Michigan’s Covid-19 Workplace Safety. “Our goal is to make this process as easy as possible for businesses and ensure they have the tools and resources necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Violation of these orders can create risks to workers and the public.”

Fines of up to $7,000 will be doled out if businesses don’t adhere to the guidelines.