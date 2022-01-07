Michigan Bowling Alley Getting New Life After Years Closed

After nearly five years closed, the Twin Oaks Bowling Center and Lounge in Evart, Mich., is getting a second chance.

Eric Schmidt, a local businessman and president of the Evart Chamber of Commerce, has purchased the building with his wife and the couple is working on renovations, according to The Herald Review.

“We debated whether we wanted to open it up to the public or just fix it up for private parties,” Schmidt said. “We decided to open it back up. It is going to be a long process. Everyone wants to know when it is going to open. We can’t give a date, but you will know when it opens.”

After five years closed, the building required a lot of cleaning and upgrades. For now, they are just renting out lanes to private parties until they’re ready to fully open.