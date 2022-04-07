Michael Shelton New IAAPA Vice President

IAAPA recently announced the promotion of Michael Shelton to vice president and executive director of the IAAPA North America region, effective April 4. Shelton has been with the association since 2018, most recently as its North American director of education, safety and membership.

“With his passion, knowledge and leadership, he will continue the great development of the North America regional office and further expand the regional services and products,” said IAAPA COO Jakob Wahl. “The membership will benefit from the depth of Michael’s experience in the industry, pulling from nearly 30 years of experience as an operator and with the association.”

Before joining IAAPA, he served as the managing director at Hyland Hills Parks & Recreation District in Denver. He was previously general manager for the Ice Centre of Westminster, Colo., and general manager of Water World in Denver.