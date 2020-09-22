Miami-Dade Arcades, Other Entertainment Reopen

As of Sept. 18, Miami-Dade County, Fla., is in its Phase 2 of reopening, which allows arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters and other entertainment centers to open their doors at 50% capacity. Other restrictions include mandatory facial coverings, according to CBS Miami.

“We are very excited,” said the program director at Bird Bowl, Susie Coile. “It has been a long time coming and we want to get back to some normalcy.”

At FunDimension Entertainment Center, co-owner Gary Frohman said, “It has been really tough. We’ve gone from trying to run a family entertainment center to looking for all sorts of ways in order to keep our doors open.” Now, they’re finally allowed to get back to the FEC operation, though it does look a bit different. For one, Frohman has an employee whose sole job is cleaning. He’s also hired someone to use a disinfectant spray overnight.