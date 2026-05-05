MGM Grand Debuts Arcade Bar in Vegas

Bonus Round Totally Awesome Bar + Arcade is the new arcade bar at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts reported that the 21-and-up destination, which offers a variety of food and beverage and a mix of modern and classic games, opened April 30.

Arcade games are free with the purchase of food and/or beverage. During Bonus Round’s “Power Hour,” Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11 p.m., for $45 per person, patrons can enjoy unlimited draft beer and well cocktails in addition to arcade access.

The games are set to free play with no coins, cash or cards required to play. Simply buy a bite of food or a drink to get rolling. Click here to learn more about the venue.