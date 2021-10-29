Meta4 Interactive Has New Game for IAAPA

Meta4 Interactive, formerly Minority Media, will be at IAAPA Expo Booth #213 with the debut of Transformers: VR Invasion, a new game for their Transformers: VR Battle Arena attraction.

The company says the gameplay enables players to “be part of the liberation squad of humans fighting alongside well-known Autobots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, as well as Grimlock, the leader of the Dinobots powerful strike squad.”