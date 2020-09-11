Memopark Moves to Bigger HQ; Announces New Kiddie Rides & Attractions

Italian ride and attraction makers Memopark and parent company Dedem have moved to a new, modern facility while also working on a number of new children’s entertainment projects, putting a positive spin on things as they remain “determined to see the light at the end of the tunnel and brace for a new beginning.”

The new, 3,000-sq.-meter facility is logistically well located in a premium, strategic area of the country. They note that its modern structure is better suited to satisfy production needs while having a contemporary vibe they feel will be attractive to customers and suppliers.

More details are to come about upcoming projects, but for now, they did share the first machine using their most recent license: Batman. It’s an interactive air hockey table ideal for younger players but fun for all ages, sporting a scoreboard display with audio and LED lighting. They also note that operators can run tournaments on the new table, too.

To learn more, email the company at [email protected] or visit them on line at www.memopark.it. And remember to update your address book with their new address: Memopark, Dedem’s Games Division, Via Martiri di Cervarolo nr.1, 42015 Correggio, Italy.