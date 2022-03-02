Memopark Celebrates 35 Years in Business

The Italian kiddie ride company Memopark will celebrate 35 years this year, marking the anniversary at two industry trade shows – the Dubai Entertainment Amusement & Leisure Exhibition and the Rimini Amusement Show.

“Things have been tough these years,” said Luca Favero, the company’s chief manager, “but we have managed to cope with the troubles caused by shutdowns and restrictions, focusing on production and firmly pursuing the goal of internationalization. Now we are beginning to see encouraging signs from the United States, the Middle East and some European countries.”

The company’s kiddie rides and other amusements include licensed machines like the brand-new PJ Fun Ball, Peppa Shower, Mini Air Hockey Batman and Mini Basket Peppa. Learn more at www.memopark.it.