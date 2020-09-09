Meeting the Covid Challenge

Back in 2008, as the Great Recession reared its formidable head, Denver’s Rich Babich (Game Exchange of Colorado) said: “We’re working twice as hard for half the income.” Flash forward to his recent email to the magazine where he says: “I just read your new issue and enjoyed it as I have for, I guess, 40 years by now. I cannot believe you remembered me saying that back then and quoting it in your lead editorial.

“In a way, I’m glad for the challenges that faced us in 2008, 2009 and 2010. I swore then that I’d never be in that situation again. I diversified my business and added profit centers. They’re all challenged by this pandemic, but the retail sales of equipment to homes has been very good for the time being, and actually has been a big help in allowing us to continue along and keep our employees on staff. Hope you are all well.”