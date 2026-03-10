Medalist Darts is Back, Will Debut Liberty Board

Medalist Darts is back in the industry with new ownership, new management and new electronic dart boards. The company reports it’ll be in booth #1978 at Amusement Expo with a brand-new Liberty model dart board that’ll celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“Designed from the ground up by American engineers, built by American craftsmen and controlled by new, next-generation software, the ‘All-American’ electronic dart board and league play management system revolutionizes the revenue generation model for bars, operators, arcades and other gaming venues,” the company said.

They added that the new model is for serious dart enthusiasts looking for a professional, functional and classy-looking dart board.

See the unveiling at the show and visit www.medalistdarts.com in the meantime. The dart board will be available in May.