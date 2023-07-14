MB2 Shares Huge Earnings with Omni Arena

Virtuix installed their Omni Arena at MB2 Raceway in Santa Clarita, Calif., in December 2022 and it has been thriving since. According to the companies, since the install, there have been more than 8,700 plays at $15 a ticket, generating more than $130,000 in six months.

“Omni Arena has far exceeded our expectations,” said Pat Hart, partner and COO of Trifecta Management Group, which operates MB2. “It has consistently generated strong revenues each month, and our players are loving the experience.”

Repeat play is also a part of the success with 38 players having already played three times or more. Omni Arena has built-in weekly and monthly prize contests featuring a $100,000 annual pool. Learn more at www.virtuix.com.