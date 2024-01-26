MB2 Hosts Grand Opening

MB2 Entertainment had a grand opening this weekend at their new all-ages entertainment complex, located at the site of the former Camelot Park in Bakersfield, Calif.

According to the Bakersfield Californian, the facility features eight all-new batting cages, bumper boats, go-karts, an arcade with more than 60 games, axe-throwing bays, two mini-golf courses and a full-service restaurant and beer garden.

“My wife and I came to Camelot when it first opened back in ’95,” explained general manager Chris Wilson. “To see where it went and what we’ve done to it … we’ve changed that reputation. We are doing something great with this.”

MB2 is based in Santa Clarita, Calif., and is online at www.mb2entertainmentcv.com.