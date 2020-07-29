Mayor in Georgia Excited About New Mini-Golf Course

A new, incredibly unique mini-golf course will be heading to Cumming, Ga., by the fall of 2021, but the city’s Mayor Troy Brumbalow is already excited. He recently visited with the designer and owner of the company that will lease two acres of the new City Center property for Putt It Forward.

“I was blown away by how fun it could be,” he said, “and how challenging it could be at the same time.” There won’t be any windmills or clown traps. The 18-hole course takes on a professional feel with artificial turf and different depths for fairways and rough.

Some holes will be designed to resemble ones at famous courses across the country, according to Forsyth County News. The project will also include a restaurant within the footprint of the course, “like Top Golf but for miniature golf,” Brumbalow added. He noted there’s no mini-golf in the country quite like this, and that the owner hopes to attract semi-professional mini-golf leagues to host tournaments at the new facility.