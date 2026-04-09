Matthew Henick New CEO of Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf, the immersive entertainment company, has announced Matthew Henick will be their CEO, effective April 27. The company is preparing to open their largest and most ambitious exhibition in Los Angeles later this year and another in New York City in late 2027.

“Matthew brings a remarkable combination of media, technology and immersive experience leadership at exactly the right moment for Meow Wolf,” said Christopher Sobecki, chair of the board.

“With the company expanding both its geographic footprint as well as its new media presence beyond the four walls, the board is confident he is the right leader to build on Meow Wolf’s artistic foundation while guiding its growth in a rapidly-evolving entertainment landscape.”

Henick most recently served as senior vice president of consumer products for The Trade Desk, a streaming content company. He’s also served as CEO of Deep Voodoo, the AI and visual effects studio founded by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.