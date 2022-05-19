Matt Lienhard New VP at Trifecta Group

Trifecta Management Group recently announced the promotion of Matthew Lienhard to vice president of operations for the entertainment-restaurant development/management firm.

During his eight-year tenure with TMG, the company said Lienhard has worked in a variety of roles, including general manager at venues throughout the nation and a consultant to TMG clients.

“We are excited to recognize Matt for his achievements,” said TMG partner and COO Pat Hart. “He has proven himself to be a skilled senior manager with great vision and communication skills. He has a strong understanding of elevating the customer experience, in addition to delivering financial results for our venues. We are excited to expand his talents across our entire portfolio.”