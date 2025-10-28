Matt Bradley Now Marketing Head for Bandai Namco Europe

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe recently promoted Matt Bradley as their new head of marketing and media. Bradley has been with the company for 11 years, serving as a VR project manager and digital operations manager. In total, he has more than 15 years of industry experience.

“As we continue to expand, our marketing team must reflect the energy and creativity we showcase across the business,” said Rob Cook, the location-based operations director at Bandai Namco. “Matt knows Bandai Namco well and has learnt the ropes over more than a decade.”

Added Bradley: “It’s a great time to be stepping into this role. The company is heading in an exciting direction, and this new structure gives us a great opportunity to do more for our audiences, from our industry partners to the players and customers who make everything we do worthwhile.”