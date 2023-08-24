Massive New Theme Park Ready to Build in Oklahoma

Along Route 66 in Vanita, Okla., there will soon be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park – which would rival Disneyland in size. Called American Heartland, the development, led by Larry Wilhite, promises to be “a thrilling, family-friendly journey through the greatest stories of the American experience.”

According to KFSM, the Americana-themed park will cost some $2 billion to build and will go up in phases, starting with a large-scale RV park and cabins opening in 2025 and the theme park and resort planned for 2026.

The development is also planning for a 300-room hotel and indoor water park. Developers say the new Route 66 attraction will see more than 2 million out-of-state visitors each year upon completion.