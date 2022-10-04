Massive Entertainment Resort Opening at the End of 2023

State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options, thanks to an influx of private investment, reports KTAR.

This includes a mini-golf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort called The Vai Resort set to open by the end of 2023. “It will be Arizona’s largest resort-hotel property with more than 1,200 hotel rooms,” said city manager Kevin Phelps.

“It’s part of a trend where guests want to have experiences,” he said. “They don’t want to just go have food, they want to have an activity associated with food and beverage and gathering with other people. This entire area is really focused on that.”