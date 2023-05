Tilted 10, which already had a location in Rockford, Ill., recently added another huge multi-level fun center in Willow Grove, Pa. According to Patch, the venue is 103,000 sq. ft. and has a bowling alley, arcade games, bumper cars and other attractions.

Construction is still underway on part of the facility, which will offer food, drinks and additional attractions like mini-golf and party rooms by this summer.

For more information on everything the business has to offer, visit www.tilted10.com.