Massachusetts Roller Rink Closing for Good in April

Roll On America, a roller skating rink and laser tag facility in Lancaster, Mass., will permanently close next month after trying to rebound from the Covid-19 shutdown.

According to the Telegram & Gazette, owners Donald and Susan Perkins haven’t been able to sell the business, which was their intention.

“As we head into retirement, we were hoping to have Roll On America live on with a new owner,” they wrote. “However, Covid-19 and extended closures have not allowed that dream to become a reality. It is extremely difficult to say goodbye and close our doors to all the fun times our skating family has given us.”

Roll On America had been in the community for 42 years. It will close April 5.