Massachusetts Expands Reopening Entertainment

After allowing arcades to reopen in mid-September following months of pressure and a lawsuit, Massachusetts is now allowing large FECs to reopen as of next Monday, Oct. 5. The businesses are allowed up to 50% capacity or 250 people, whichever is fewer.

“It’s that next step to get us to that normalcy that we had before,” said David Breen, CEO and founder of Pinz Entertainment. “My Milford location has laser tag, so I’m able to open that as of Monday. We’re excited to get that going – we’re hoping to get birthday parties to start booking again.”

According to MassLive, arcades previously had been moved to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, meaning they wouldn’t have been allowed to reopen until a vaccine was found. Also allowed to reopen at the 50% capacity/250 people limit: indoor and outdoor performance venues and other fun center businesses like trampoline parks, obstacle courses, roller rinks and more.