Massachusetts Eases Covid Regulations for Arcades, More

As of yesterday, March 1, indoor entertainment like arcades, laser tag, roller skating and more were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, according to Mass Live.

Among other eased restrictions: indoor performance venues like concert halls and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity with a maximum of 500 people allowed inside (not including employees). Restaurants will no longer have capacity restrictions.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan will begin March 22, allowing larger sports venues to reopen with a strict 12% capacity. Learn more here on the www.mass.gov website.