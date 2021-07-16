Masks Back on in L.A. After Uptick in Covid

A month after allowing vaccinated people to visit indoor businesses like arcades and FECs without a mask, Los Angeles County has once again reinstated that mandate, effective Saturday, July 17.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “The latest order not only puts the county further at odds with both the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – both of which continue to maintain that vaccinated people need not cover their faces indoors – but puts officials in the precarious position of asking the inoculated to forfeit one of the benefits recently enjoyed.”

Covid-19 cases have gone up in the county and officials cite the Delta variant as a reason why the mask mandate is back. County health officer Muntu Davis said the new order will be “in place until we begin to see improvements” in community transmission.

Despite hospitalizations being more than 93% below what they were at the peak of the Covid surge, Davis “anything is on the table” if the situation continues to worsen, meaning more possible restrictions.