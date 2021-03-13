Mashable Giving Away Polycade Arcade Machine

Mashable currently has “The Ultimate Home Arcade Polycade Giveaway” live on its website. The Polycade unit comes with 54 pre-installed games, ranging from “beloved classics to hot new modern games.”

The plug and play wall-mounted arcade unit is valued at $3,999 and the game pack is valued at $450. All you have to do is sign up for free with your email or social media account and share with friends and family to earn extra entries if you’d like. See RePlay’s March 2020 profile on the company here.

Visit www.shop.mashable.com/giveaways/polycade-luxe-giveaway for more details on the Polycade giveaway.