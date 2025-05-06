Maryland’s Six Flags Done After This Season

Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, announced plans to close the park and put the 500-acre property up for sale after the 2025 season, WJLA reported.

In a statement, Six Flags Entertainment said the D.C. area’s biggest amusement park and its attached Hurricane Harbor water park were “not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan.” The park is set to close on Nov. 2.

“It’s always disappointing when a staple in the community decides to shut down,” said Prince George County Council Chair Edward Burroughs. “At the same time, I see opportunity – so many acres there that we can redevelop into something that’s going to be special for both residents and the county, overall. They appear to want to collaborate and work with the community, work with the council, work with the government to ensure whatever we put there is uplifting and helpful to the county.”