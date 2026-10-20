Mary Hassett New Sales Manager at Moss

Moss Distributing has welcomed Mary Hassett aboard as a sales manager. She brings seven years of experience working with FECs and operators across the Western U.S.

A Southern California native and Cal State Fullerton graduate, Hassett lives in Los Angeles County with her husband and two daughters.

“She’s excited to hit the ground running as a local resource for Moss customers across the West Coast and help continue growing the Moss name throughout the region,” the company said.

She can be reached at [email protected].