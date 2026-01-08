Marty Shapiro Passes On

The NJAA has reported that longtime arcade operator Martin Shapiro died on Jan. 4.

In 1952, at the age of 16, Marty got his start in the amusement business as an attendant at a Skee-Ball parlor at Olympic Park, located in Irvington, New Jersey. By the age of 17, he was managing the location. Just after he turned 21, Shapiro became an owner of a Fascination parlor, which marked the beginning of a lifelong passion he had for that game.

By 1979, he had opened Gateway 26 with the Weiner family as partners and had 32 separate operations in Wildwood, New Jersey, during the 1980s.

“Marty sold all of his operations except Gateway 26 by 1991 and the combination of Marty, the Weiner family, and Brian Sharpe grew Gateway 26 into one of the most successful arcades in the entire country,” NJAA wrote. “Marty sold his share of Gateway 26 to Brian Sharpe in 2007 but continued to greet the customers through 2025.”

A celebration of life will be held at Gateway 26 on June 25, which would have been Shapiro’s 90th birthday. More details will be shared closer to the event.