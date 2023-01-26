Marshall Panzke Passes On

Marshall Panzke, who spent 30 years repairing amusements like pinball machines and jukeboxes for the Hi-Fi Music Company in Chicago, died Jan. 20 at the age of 75.

According to his obituary, Panzke was born in Chicago and married his high school sweetheart Nancy Chmielewski in 1972. After his career in the amusement industry, Panzke and his wife moved to Hawaii in 1999 and eventually settled in Orlando, Fla.

He is survived by Nancy, his brother George and his sister-in-law Patricia, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of Panzke’s favorite causes (www.feedingamerica.org) or to another food bank of your choice.