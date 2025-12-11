Markeal Williams Passes On

Industry veteran Markeal Williams, the longtime lead technician for GameTime and General Vending, died Wednesday, Dec. 10, at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, with his family by his side, colleagues reported.

Williams started his career more than 30 years ago at Grand Prix Racerama, growing into a lead role with that company managing its hundreds of games. He later joined Flippers Cinema and Arcade, where he played a key role in converting a traditional move theater into an entertainment center.

He spend the last 18 years with GameTime and General Vending, where he was the lead technician and “operational cornerstone.”

“Markeal wasn’t just a skilled technician – he was a coach, a mentor and a true friend,” said the company’s CEO Mike Abecassis. “He poured himself into this business and into the people around him. From managing some of the largest and busiest game floors in the industry to training the next generation of technicians, he approached everything with patience, dedication, and a deep pride in doing things the right way. His impact on our operations, our guests, and our lives is immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed.”

Memorial arrangements will be shared by the company when available.