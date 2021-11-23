Mark Robbins Sells Gold Standard Games

Gold Standard Games was just sold to Game Room Guys of Grand Rapids, Mich., according to now-former owner Mark Robbins, who operated the company for more than 11 years.

“It is now time for me to take a step back from the day-to-day operation of the business,” Robbins said in a letter to customers. “As I made the decision to do this, I wanted to ensure that the great products and brands we have developed over the years will continue to be available to the industry and the public.”