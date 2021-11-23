Mark Robbins Sells Gold Standard Games

Gold Standard Games was just sold to Game Room Guys of Grand Rapids, Mich., according to now-former owner Mark Robbins, who operated the company for more than 11 years.
“It is now time for me to take a step back from the day-to-day operation of the business,” Robbins said in a letter to customers. “As I made the decision to do this, I wanted to ensure that the great products and brands we have developed over the years will continue to be available to the industry and the public.”
Game Room Guys will be handling all orders, shipping, billing, customer service and tech support moving forward. Robbins will still be involved in a consulting capacity and can be reached at [email protected] or 989-893-1739 ext. 11.