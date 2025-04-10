Mark Hollywood Named VP of Merch for A&A

A&A Global Industries recently announced that Mark Hollywood is their new vice president of merchandise. He previously served as senior business group executive at PIA Products and has experience with Funtime Inc., Premier Parks and Six Flags as well.

“Mark’s the real deal,” said Brian Kovens, president of A&A Global. “He understands what customers want, what operators need, and how to build programs that deliver both. His track record speaks for itself – he’s a builder, a connector, and a forward-thinker. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Added Hollywood: “I’m excited to join a company like A&A Global – one that’s been innovating and serving this industry for generations. There’s huge opportunity to evolve our merchandise, energize the player experience, and support operators with products that win.”