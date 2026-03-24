Marisa Garris Joins AAMA’s XR Committee

Valo Motion’s North American business development manager Marisa Garris was appointed to the AAMA’s Mixed Reality and Immersive Technology Committee, Blooloop reports.

Garris has lots of industry experience, including the last two and a half years at Valo Motion, where she has worked with FECs and active indoor entertainment operators around North America.

“Before some of the current challenges emerged in the industry, Valo Motion was already solving many of the unspoken needs of operators,” she explained. “As markets have tightened, those qualities have become even more relevant.”

Also on the committee are: Amy Hedrick of Cleanbox Technology, Beth Standlee of TrainerTainment, Jennifer Poythress of The Rabbit Hole VR and JR Huyck of Zero Latency. Learn more at www.coin-op.org.